WATCH: Chances aplenty for both teams in derby as Bathurst 75 takes win

BATHURST 75 FC have kept themselves at the top of the Western Premier League competition with another win in the local derby clash with Panorama FC.
A goal in each half of Saturday's clash at Proctor Park saw defending champions 75 emerge 2-0 victors, helping them maintain a three-point gap over Dubbo Bulls in the battle for the minor premiership.
Even though the game was nowhere near as high scoring as 75's 6-4 victory in the previous Bathurst derby it was still a match packed full of scoring opportunities.
The start of the first half was dominated in possession by the Goats but it was their opponents who scored first against the run of play.
Jack Press opened the scoring in 24th minute when he got on the end of a cross, stunning a Panorama attack who up until that point had been looking lethal.
Panorama gave away an own goal less than two minutes into the second half and they were never able to recover from the setback.
Press said a derby win is always a special one.
"It's an especially good win tonight. A lot of the boys were sick," he said.
"I think both teams had a few crook players. It's good to get the win.
"Both teams were just struggling to keep possession towards the end there. It was pretty back and forth but we finished our chances.
"The team's been going good lately, and I've personally been going alright. We're working good to get the goals."
With Bulls easily accounting for Waratahs 5-1 in Dubbo earlier that afternoon a loss by two or more goals would have knocked 75 off the top.
"Feels good to stay on top. Bulls are hot on their tail," Press said.
"Every game's a tough one in this comp. It just comes down to who shows up on the day."
The Goats had virtually all the ball in the opening 10 minutes and several shots on goal to show for it.
Panorama somehow didn't find a way to get the ball into the back of the net following a scramble in front of the 75 goal, then shots from Zac Piggott and Matt Hobby were saved by Jack Hunter.
On 75's first decent attacking opportunity the made the most of it when Press timed his run well to get on the end of a pin point cross from the right wing.
Seven minutes later Press made a break into the Panorama penalty and went to ground after a challenge from an opponent, but the referee waved off impassioned calls for a penalty from the 75 faithful.
A cross shortly after from 75's Luke Mutton found teammate Josh Brown in front of goal, only for the ball to breeze between the latter's legs.
Panorama keeper Chris Davis had to be called on twice in quick succession to save a pair of Press shots on goal to ensure the margin remained at just one goal during half-time.
That margin only remained there for four minutes before a miscommunication saw a 75 cross headed into the back of the net by Panorama.
The closing 30 minutes of the game were a scrappy affair as each side struggled to build up any prolonged periods of possession.
Neither side created any clear-cut chances in the penalty area and after a string of high-scoring meetings this season the latest Bathurst derby would be decided by just a pair of goals.
BATHURST 75 FC 2 (Jack Press 24', Own goal 49') defeated PANORAMA FC 0
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.