'Crazy and overwhelming': Nothing could've prepared Nikita for Brew & Bite

LIVE music, entertainment, night markets, a bounty of beverages and fantastic foods - that's what was on offer at Brew & Bite.
And the community certainly took advantage of the event, by tantalising their taste buds and shopping 'til they dropped at the Bathurst Winter Festival.
The event, hosted in Kings Parade and parts of Machattie Park, was proudly brought to Bathurst by Charles Sturt University.
It was once again a roaring success over both nights of Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13.
"Thousands of people flocked to the CBD," said deputy mayor Ben Fry, who attended the event on Saturday.
Of these thousands of people, many of them were visitors to the community.
"I was personally talking to a couple last night who had come out from Sydney, and were staying at a local glamping set-up, just a little while out of Bathurst, and had heard of the Winter Festival through word of mouth from some friends who came over from Orange to meet them," Cr Fry said.
"So, two couples, both from other cities, meeting in Bathurst for the Brew & Bite, and to share a good experience, so that's the kind of perfect story I want to hear."
Across both days, the event featured mulled wines, spiced ciders, local gins and ales, as well as food trucks with local chefs, cooks and caterers.
And, with the array of rides, market stalls, and other activities, there was something for everyone at the event.
"This festival is all about food, wine and good times," he said.
"Last night we saw a bumper crowd roll into the garden bar for a few brews, be it mead or beer or gin or whiskey or wine.
"Lots of people were naturally gravitating over towards Church Street to sample some of the morsels of both local and travelling food options. So, it was really successful."
One local vendor selling food and drink options at the festival over the weekend of Brew & Bite, was Nikita Stewart, owner of the Little Vintage Blends coffee van.
Ms Stewart has been set up at the festival since it first kicked off on Saturday, July 6.
But nothing could have prepared her for what Brew & Bite would bring.
"It was crazy, there was just people everywhere," Ms Stewart said.
The business, which has been operating next to the ferris wheel, serves coffee, cold drinks, and sweet treats.
With so many other food and drink stalls at the event, Ms Stewart said she wasn't expecting the van to be such a popular place for patrons.
"It was fantastic, we had a lot of customers, it was actually overwhelming," she said.
"It was unexpected, especially being a coffee van, and it's a night time event. I didn't expect the response that we got, just because there are so many food vendors, and there's another coffee van here, but it was fantastic."
And the night hours certainly proved to benefit the coffee van, as people were looking for the perfect way to warm both their hands and hearts.
Working the coffee machine, and producing the perfect brews, Ms Stewart said she simply couldn't compete with the demand on the night.
"We were busy from 9am until 9pm on Saturday, we did not stop," she said.
Despite her own personal success, Ms Stewart said she was mainly just happy for the community as a whole.
"I think it's a really good event for the Bathurst community," she said.
