Western Advocate's complete view of property
Blue means snow ... and forecast still shows plenty of it in our region as cold front looms

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated July 14 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 3:15pm
SNOW will be possible above 900 metres in the Central Tablelands on Sunday as part of a cold front that is going to send Bathurst into single-figure maximums for days.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

