Blue means snow ... and forecast still shows plenty of it in our region as cold front looms

SNOW will be possible above 900 metres in the Central Tablelands on Sunday as part of a cold front that is going to send Bathurst into single-figure maximums for days.
The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye snow forecaster is showing the white stuff falling from late Sunday afternoon.
By the early hours of Monday, snow will be possible east, south and west of Bathurst, though not in the city itself.
Elevations in Bathurst region
Bathurst was forecast to have a run of days of 10 degrees during the coming cold front, but that has been nibbled away and the city is now set to struggle to only nine degrees on Sunday, eight degrees on Monday and seven degrees on Tuesday.
It will be the coldest run this winter by far and will be the first time the city has had three days in a row of single-figure maximums since late June 2023.
The bureau's MetEye had been showing a strong possibility of snow in the Central Tablelands all the way through to Wednesday afternoon, but that has been adjusted.
The forecast now is for snow falling above 800 metres on Monday and snow falling above 1100 metres on Tuesday.
The last proper snowfall in Bathurst itself, rather than the high country in the region, was at the start of winter in 2022, when there was white on the ground and in the trees at the top of Mount Panorama.
That followed a much more substantial covering on Mount Panorama in early June 2021.
The big one of recent memory, though, was the mid-July 2015 snow dump across Bathurst city itself that had residents rushing outside in the morning to capture the rare scenes.
