New childcare centre, Little Kindy Eglinton provides 'home away from home'

A NEW childcare has opened its doors in Ego, but its location is familiar.
Little Kindy Eglinton has moved into the site at 25 Alexander Street, which was previously run as a childcare centre before it shut up shop a few years ago.
It has remained vacant since - until now.
Two local faces saw an advertisement on Facebook, and they jumped at the opportunity to run the Little Kindy.
With almost 12 years of combined experience in the industry, and a desire for a change of scenery, the pair were perfect for the job.
Now, 21-year-old Madison Jolly is the director of the centre, with Briarly Gough beside her at the helm, as assistant-director.
The centre is privately owned by a married couple who are based in Tamworth.
"Briarly and I were actually talking one day about other centres and this just popped up on Facebook and we both applied, and within a week we had met with the owners," Ms Jolly said.
Then probably a week later they had invited us back for another chat and offered us positions."
Since then, the two have been busily preparing and running the centre from its first day of trade on Tuesday, June 25.
All 28 positions, ranging from zero to five year olds, at the centre have since been filled; something that Ms Jolly said she is very proud of.
"It's been really good, I feel like it's nice to have a smaller centre and be able to work really closely with the other staff," she said.
She believes that this success comes from the team of educators at the Little Kindy.
"We've built the team around people that we know and a team that we know works really well together," she said.
This includes the likes of assistant director, Briarly Gough.
With eight years of experience in the industry, Ms Gough knows what it takes to be a good educator.
And she has seen the positive way in which Ms Jolly has interacted with kids since the very beginning.
"Madison has been in the industry for three years, but she has always just had the knack for childcare. Some people just have the knack and she definitely had it," Ms Gough said.
"I feel like a proud mum, but watching Madi evolve how she has, even in the small space of time that I've known her, some people just have the knack for childcare, and she is one of them."
Now, the two of them plan to work together helping children and families to flourish.
They plan to do this by creating a community driven workplace, with respect, resilience, and understanding for educators, the children in their care, and their families.
"We're really big on having that home away from home in a workspace, especially with the families and the children as well, we want to have that homey environment," she said.
And, having rapport with so much of the community from their previous roles at other childcare centres in town, the two are more than ready for their next chapter.
"It's really nice to come over here and do what we love, with the people that we love, for the people that we love," Ms Gough said.
