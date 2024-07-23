Check out all the photos from the Winter Festival night at Brew & Bite

LIVE music, entertainment, night markets, a bounty of beverages and fantastic foods - that's what was on offer at Brew & Bite.
And the community certainly took advantage of the event, by tantalising their taste buds and shopping 'til they dropped at the Bathurst Winter Festival.
The event, hosted in Kings Parade and parts of Machattie Park, was proudly brought to Bathurst by Charles Sturt University.
It was once again a roaring success on Saturday, July 13.
Thousands of people flocked to the CBD for the event, whether for a tasty treat, a skate on the ice rink, a ride on the ferris wheel, or to check out the market stalls.
People came from all over the town, and outside the region to get a taste at what Bathurst has on offer for the event.
It was a night of family, food, and fun for all those who attended.
A Western Advocate representative snapped some photos on the night.
Is there anybody that you recognise in the above gallery?
