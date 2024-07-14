Does this project deserve a cut of go-kart track money?

Here is a look at what is making news today.
Does the deputy mayor have the solution to the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium's roof woes?
Councillor Ben Fry thinks he does. And he's explained his plan to senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain.
In other news, there's been a big change at long-running CBD facility Cityfit.
Owner Mark Simons says it's "getting more and more competitive in the gym industry at the moment, and we wanted to make sure we gave the members opportunities that they probably hadn't had before".
And in sport, Cooper Watters is looking ahead to a big September. Why? Find out here.
Matt Watson, deputy editor.
