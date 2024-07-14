Mount Canobolas closed as Bathurst region waits to see if forecast snow arrives

MOUNT Canobolas' summit has been closed as the Central Tablelands readies for possible widespread snow associated with a cold front sweeping through.
A light dusting has been reported on top of the mountain, which sits at an elevation of around 1395 metres.
The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye snow forecaster is continuing to show a possibility of snow in the high country of the Bathurst region from Sunday night, July 14 through to the morning of Tuesday, July 16.
Bathurst is forecast to get to only eight degrees on Monday and seven degrees on Tuesday.
As of 8.30pm on Sunday, the live radar for Oberon's main street was not showing any snow.
Oberon sits at an elevation of about 1100 metres and is always the most likely candidate for snowfall within a short distance of Bathurst.
Cabonne Shire Council has notified residents, due to adverse weather conditions, access roads to Mount Canobolas have been closed.
Road conditions will be reassessed on Monday morning, July 15.
Access details are as follows:
Mount Canobolas Road - from Lake Canobolas Road (Teahouse) to the intersection of Old Canobolas Road - CLOSED
Mount Canobolas Road - from intersection of Old Canobolas Road to the summit - CLOSED
Towac Way - CLOSED
Mitchells Way - CLOSED
Further updates will be available via: https://www.livetraffic.com/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.