'Like a first aid kit' for injured animals: Karla creates care packs for cars

HAVE you ever come across an injured animal on the side of the road and not known what to do about it?
Well, that's where Karla McDiarmid comes in.
The beauty and business guru has expanded her knowledge into a different passion of hers - animals.
After completing training as a volunteer with NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), she noticed a lack of knowledge of what to do when you come across an animal in need.
Especially if it's a kangaroo with a joey in its pouch.
"What I've noticed, since I've done my training, is that people will call me, and this happened two weeks ago, one of my employees rang me and said 'Karla, are you at work? There's a kangaroo on the side of the road and there's a baby'," Ms McDiarmid said.
"Now, people don't know what to do in that situation."
That's why she is teaming up with another local business, Kanimbla Wombats, to deliver an information session from Macquarie Medi Spa.
This session will help to educate people on what to do if they experience such an encounter.
"How do you check a pouch? Because it's really nerve-wracking that first one, you don't know what you're looking for," Ms McDiarmid said.
"They could be a big baby, who's furry, or they could be a pinkie, who's tiny. We can teach you."
As well as this information event, Ms McDiarmid is also creating a care kit for people to purchase and keep in their cars, so that they are properly equipped to handle anything they may come across.
These kits include an animal carrier, blankets and towels, a pillow case to be used as a pouch, a safety vest for visibility, an information card with necessary contact details, and items to signify that an animal has been checked, such as markers and biodegradable ribbon.
"We all want to help, but we don't know what to do," Ms McDiarmid said.
"And, so what we wanted to do at Macquarie, and linking with WIRES and the animals, is to work out the costs of a kit, and make it all up for people so that they can buy it."
Ms McDiarmid said that these kits are not only necessary for when there is an animal that needs to be saved, but also for when there is an animal that needs to be euthanised.
In instances where a kangaroo has a broken leg, or a turtle has a cracked shell, often the animal can suffer for days on end before dying.
These occurrences often require the animal to be transported to a vet to be put down, or for the police to be called and humanely end the life of the animal.
"We want it just so its accessible and so it's in everybody's car. It's like a first aid kit, it should be in the back of every country drivers car," Ms McDiarmid said.
Those wanting to register their interest in purchasing the carrier kit are encouraged to contact Macquarie Medi Spa by either visiting in store, calling, emailing, or messaging the Facebook page.
And for those interested in doing their part to help animals, Ms McDiarmid said that she would recommend anybody to sign up and become a WIRES volunteer.
