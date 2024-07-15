Brien marks return to Giants with stunning effort against Tigers

WELL, that's one way to announce your return to the competition.
Cooper Brien wasn't in any mood to just ease his way back into things during his first AFL Central West senior men's match in more than two months, belting home eight goals in Bathurst Giants' big win on Saturday.
Giants were rarely troubled by the Tigers on their way to a 23.9 (147) to 2.8 (20) success at Waratah Sports Ground.
Brien's older brother, Bailey, and Giants' leading goal kicker of 2024, Sam Sloan, each kicked four majors in the decisive victory.
The win for the Giants gives them a four point buffer over the Dubbo Demons in the race for second place with just three games remaining before finals.
Brien hadn't played a match since he picked up a finger injury back in round two against cross-city rivals Bushrangers.
It's the single game scoring record for the 2024 senior men's tier one competition, although it's still short of Brien's own personal record of 11 that he achieved towards the end of the 2023 regular season.
Brien might have got to double digits again if he didn't sit for the majority of the fourth quarter.
The forward was stoked to return with a stack of goals to his name.
"I wasn't really expecting to play a full game considering it was my first game back but we were a bit short on numbers over the weekend," he said.
"It was a good day out. I ended up sitting for about 15 minutes of the last quarter but pretty much played a full game up front. It was a good return."
Brien wasn't quite 100 per cent back to full fitness with his injury though you wouldn't have known that from looking at the score board.
He gets a chance to heal up further with the general bye this weekend.
"It was a bit of a premature comeback from the finger injury but it was feeling pretty good," Brien said.
"We've got another bye on the weekend which gives me another two weeks, so it should be fully healed by then. I should be back from here on out."
Giants were up 26 to 11 at the first break in Saturday's clash but from point onwards the visitors stamped their authority on proceedings.
The Bathurst men outscored the Tigers 19 goals to one to announce to send out a warning shot to the Bushrangers that they could be peaking at the right time of the year.
Brien certainly thinks that's the case.
"Orange had a few people transfer back to the club so we were expecting a tough game but we just clicked really well," he said.
"Everyone played a very strong game and it was a great all-round performance.
"We've had a bit of a rough season with injuries, probably six or seven injured through the season, but going into finals all our players should be coming back so we're feeling pretty good."
