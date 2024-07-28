Man tells police he was growing his own pot because it was cheaper

A MAN who told police he was growing his own pot because it was cheaper than buying it has been ordered to steer clear from drugs.
Dane Romano Bandera, 36, of Cottonwood Drive, Eglinton pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 10, 2024 to cultivating and possessing a prohibited drug.
Court documents state police went to Bandera's Eglinton home on November 15, 2023 following reports that he was growing a cannabis plant inside of his garage.
After letting police inside of his home, Bandera took them to the garage where police saw a cannabis plant growing inside of a tent.
Police could hear fans running and see a light emitting from inside as Bandera said there were only dead plants in the shelter.
But officers found seven pots with cannabis plants and a bag of cannabis leaf sitting on a coffee table.
Bandera told police he had been growing his own drugs to save money as both him and his wife were addicted to cannabis leaf.
The set up was dismantled by police.
LOSING a business is what Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray said pushed her client towards drugs.
While the court accepted the significant stress as a result of the shutdown, it was no reason to fall into cannabis use.
"I'm not happy with you turning to drugs," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said,
"If difficult times hit you again ... sometimes people want to block it out and they just ask 'where are my drugs'."
With Ms Thackray suggesting a community correction order (CCO) as the push Bandera needs, he was placed on an 18-month CCO with the condition he has no drugs or alcohol.
"They will have drug testing so don't blow it," Ms Ellis said.
