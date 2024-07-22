See the photos of never-ending fun at the Bathurst Winter Festival

BREW & Bite was only the beginning for another weekend at the Bathurst Winter Festival.
School holidays allowed for visitors from as far as Sydney and across the state to descend on the town centre as activities for all ages continue to draw a crowd.
Hot coffee and cold ice cream were in hand at Kings Parade on Sunday, July 14, as people continued to line up for the variety of rides and, of course, the ever popular ice skating rink.
Western Advocate photographers were there throughout the weekend to capture another gallery of smiles from the event.
Take a look through the photos above to see if we caught you or anyone you know throughout the day.
If you haven't had a chance yet, there is still plenty of time to get your festival fix as the Bathurst Winter Festival will continue at kings Parade throughout the week concluding on Sunday 21st of July.
