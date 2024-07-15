Mayor takes first step to potentially lower the Bathurst CBD speed limit

SAFETY, ease of parking, and more awareness of surrounding businesses: these are the reasons why mayor Jess Jennings thinks the Bathurst CBD speed limit should be reduced.
He will take the first step towards achieving this on July 17, 2024 when he presents a mayoral minute to his fellow councillors for their consideration.
The report to the meeting recommends that Bathurst council investigate lowering the speed limit - currently 50km/h - in the CBD and report back with options for consideration.
Cr Jennings hasn't committed to any specific speed, saying he will see what comes from the investigation, should the council resolve to commence one.
"I'm not going to pre-judge it. I'll see what the opinions are and what the investigation finds," he said.
In addition to identifying potential new speed limits, the investigation would also consider which streets to implement one in.
The mayoral minute has been born from discussions Cr Jennings has had with members of the business community, in particular, Peter Rogers, Graeme Burke and Tony Gullifer.
The trio is passionate about improving the CBD and are the reason why 60-degree lined parking is currently being rolled out Howick, Keppel and Russell streets.
Cr Jennings said the men have been advocating for a lower speed limit, as well as the lines, for years.
"They've been saying they've wanted this for years and never got anywhere with council, and so I'm taking the first step to investigate," he said.
Since those discussions, he has taken more notice of behaviour in the CBD and believes that there is a problem.
"It's not very pedestrian-friendly, particularly when you've got things like winter festival happening," he said.
Dropping CBD speed limits is not unheard of, with nine streets in Orange's city centre getting the treatment at the end of 2023 "to create a safer environment for pedestrians and motorists".
When it comes to being pedestrian-friendly, Cr Jennings thinks Bathurst is behind.
"Urban planning trends have been moving forward to what's referred to as 'pedestrianisation', without any doubt, over the last few decades, and I think it's fair to say Bathurst is a bit behind," he said.
"I've recently seen instances of it in Sydney, and also the Northern Beaches, and also in Canberra, where it really seems to work quite well."
Reducing the speed limit would be a step forward for pedestrian safety, and would also come with benefits for motorists.
"More ease of parking, by not having people going too fast up and down streets where you're trying to reverse park," Cr Jennings said.
"And also just a greater sense of awareness of your surrounding environment, which includes the shops that you're driving past and getting a glimpse of whether there might be a discount being offered in the window of one shop or something you might want to take more notice of."
The July 17, 2024 meeting is the last one where the council can make any significant decisions before it goes into caretaker mode ahead of the local government election.
For that reason, any decisions regarding implementing a new speed limit in the CBD would be up to the next group of councillors to make.
If his mayoral minute is supported, Cr Jennings said it will allow the investigation to commence and the results to be available in the next term.
"This puts it on the agenda for the next council to find out what the result of the investigation is and work out what they want to do about it and what they want to put in place," he said.
He stressed that the investigation needs to include "extensive community consultation" that takes in the views of pedestrians, shoppers and businesses.
"Everybody's got to have a say about this," he said.
