One that got away: Panorama FC on the wrong end of derby tussle

Football is often a game of half chances and this was none more true than in Saturday's Western Premier League Bathurst derby.
Unfortunately for Panorama FC they were on the receiving end at Proctor Park.
The Goats started the first half strong, getting plenty of joy from their forward press that was backed up by the tireless workrate of midfield duo Paul Long and Dylan White.
It led to several early chances, but Panorama found 75's goalkeeper Jack Hunter in top form.
The keeper showed both agility and courage on the goal-line to deny Jordan Fordham in a goal-mouth scramble before tipping Zac Piggott's fierce drive over the crossbar.
Yet, when the Royal Blues finally broke through the Goats front-guard midway through the first half it was familiar foe Jack Press who capitlised.
Panorama head coach Jade Hadfield remained upbeat at full-time but lamented his side's missed opportunities in the first half.
"Even though we lost, I am not disappointed in the performance. I think most of that first half we were probably the better team," he said.
"We had some pretty clear cut opportunities we should have converted, and they scored probably what was a half chance. We knew Jack Press had that sort of threat about him."
The second half promised to be mouthwatering. Instead, the match was effectively settled just five minutes in.
A surging run down the right-hand side from Kyle Cummings was rewarded when Panorama's Matthew Hobby headed the midfielder's cross into his own net.
"We felt at half time that we were 100% in the game and that we just needed to repeat what we did in the first half and we were in with a chance," Hadfield said.
"Obviously starting the second half with a goal doesn't help us but we competed well for 90 minutes. They're (75) are a great team. I couldn't ask any more."
The two goal deficit proved a bridge too far for Panorama, whose attacks were firmly rebuffed by the Bathurst 75 defence.
Coach Hadfield hinted that his side needed to show more composure in possession.
"I feel like once we get into the final third we are a good threat. It's about taking our time to get into the final third and not rushing too much, which we tend to do sometimes," he said.
Hadfield also elaborated on his team's mission to defend well from the front.
"There are some areas, mainly in defence on our edges and how we deal with their centre backs progressing with the ball," he said.
"We've worked through it on a tactical board but just seeing what happens in the game isn't quite connecting the way we want it to."
The derby hurt will linger a little longer for the Goats who have the bye this weekend.
"I think given the last two good performances we've had I'd like to go again and try to solidify that. Having a week off now is probably not ideal, but it is what it is," Hadfield concluded.
