Hamish has high hopes for engineering - and a scholarship will help

"I ALWAYS liked building stuff, figuring out how things work, problem solving."
That's what a local first-year engineering student who has received a $20,000 scholarship says about how he has found himself in the well-regarded course.
Kelso's Hamish Lang is a lifelong Bathurst resident who went to school at Stannies and is now studying at Charles Sturt University's engineering building in the shadow of Mount Panorama.
"I'm really enjoying it so far," he said.
"I'm loving the cohort, the people I'm doing it with. It seems to be quite self-directed, which I quite like. Also, not having many lectures or exams I think suits my learning best.
"At the moment, me and my group are working on a rainfall catchment and storage system in a Cambodian village.
"They get about three times the rainfall in their village that we do in Bathurst each year, so we want to make use of that because currently they grab water from their nearby river, which isn't very good for them."
Mr Lang is one of five local engineering students at Charles Sturt University this year who have received a scholarship from Transgrid worth $5000 annually for four years.
Transgrid says the scholarship is designed to "ease the financial burden" for the students and support them in their studies.
Mr Lang, Kelso's Samuel McGuinness and Thomas Horsburgh from Llanarth have all been awarded scholarships as Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) (Honours) students, while Raglan's Xavier Adams and Volkan Gunduz, from Wisemans Creek, south of O'Connell, have received scholarships to study a Bachelor of Technology (Civil)/Master of Engineering (Civil).
According to Mr Lang, the Transgrid scholarship has allowed him to buy a car from his parents so he can travel to and from university.
Transgrid says it has a $2 million program to help develop the next generation of engineers, address the regional skills shortage and accelerate Australia's clean energy transition.
The company's executive general manager of major projects Gordon Taylor said Transgrid is "delivering the transmission infrastructure identified as critical to enabling the Commonwealth and NSW governments' clean energy vision".
"Over the next decade, we are investing $14 billion on a 2500km energy superhighway including the EnergyConnect, HumeLink and VNI West [Victoria to NSW Interconnector West] projects and we require hundreds of skilled personnel and world-class engineers," he said.
Justin Williams, Charles Sturt University's acting director, advancement, said he thanked Transgrid for its ongoing support, which he said is providing momentum in attracting new engineers to regional NSW.
Mr Williams said the engineering school at Bathurst "is a fairly fledgling program" and, in these early years, "the engineering scholarship program adds that level of gravitas and backing that a partner of Transgrid's scale really brings".
"It's also a massive boon for our emerging students from regional areas to have that kind of support as they embark on a new adventure of learning about how to create the world through engineering," he said.
Transgrid and CSU say applications for the 2025 scholarship program are now open.
For more information, visit www.csu.edu.au/engineering/transgrid-scholarship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.