Driver warned of jail time as court learns of her record

A WOMAN has been warned of jail time should she get behind the wheel again, after her driving record was put under the microscope.
Jamie Lee Greenfield, 40, of Macquarie Street, West Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on July 10, 2024 after she pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended licence.
Court documents state Greenfield was driving a white Holden Commodore wagon along Peel Street in Bathurst around 11.40am on April 12, 2024 when she was stopped by police.
Greenfield handed over her licence and gave negative roadside readings for drug and alcohol tests.
She was then found by police to be driving with a suspended licence, which was stripped until September 29, 2024 for exceeding the demerit point threshold.
"Yeah I know, we just had to go to the shops," Greenfield said.
She was charged and given a court attendance notice.
GREENFIELD'S driving record was put under the microscope in open court as Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described her 22 demerit points as phenomenal.
"You've got yourself in such a mess and it'll only get worse," Ms Ellis said.
"If you drive again, I'd have to consider an alternative to jail."
Greenfield was convicted and banned from driving for a further nine months.
