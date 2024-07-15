Panthers president adds to chorus of voices displeased with judiciary

BATHURST Panthers president Blake Lawson has added to recent criticisms of the Peter McDonald Premiership judiciary system, believing suspensions are too long and inconsistent.
The former Panthers centre's comments add to recent critiques from Dubbo Macquarie Raiders president Jarryd Meredith and Forbes Magpies coach Cameron Greenhalgh, who share similar concerns.
Lawson takes issue with the five week suspension handed down earlier this month to forward McCoy White after he was cited for a shoulder charge in the team's win over the Orange Hawks.
"The bans that our guys are copping for accidental tackles is pretty ridiculous. Then when you look at the length of the competition we're getting bans on a 26-round competition when ours is only 16," he said.
"A guy getting a five-game suspension means he's missing a third of the competition. The suspensions don't really make sense for our length of competition.
"It's something that just makes absolutely no sense to me."
What adds insult to injury for Lawson is the way that the process around White's suspension and ongoing appeal has been handled.
Communication woes with NSWRL have inflamed what is already a frustrating issue for the Panthers president.
"We've got a player at the moment who is on a five-game suspension. We've asked for an appeal and that still hasn't gone through yet and we're still waiting for answers," he said.
"We told we sent the wrong paperwork through the first time and I told them it was the paperwork that NSW Rugby League had given us. It's a bit all over the place.
"When you look at the referee's report it said that the player was concussed and went from the field but the player didn't go from the field, he played the rest of the game.
"I'm still chasing up what's going on. We didn't plead not guilty to the charge either - we're just trying to downgrade the charge. Instead we got a five game suspension."
Lawson also rushed to the defence of Raiders captain-coach Jack Kavanagh, who also received a five-week ban for a careless high tackle.
"You look at other blokes who look like they're making deliberate acts to hurt other players and they're only getting two week suspensions," he said.
"Jack Kavanagh's tackle was the same weekend as McCoy's. I saw both of them. Both were pretty shocking decisions by the judiciary, in my opinion.
"Accidents happen in games. Suspensions of that length should be for people going up there deliberately committing foul play."
However, unlike Meredith and Greenhalgh, Lawson doesn't see introducing fines as a fix for the current system.
"Fines can work but we're a small country club. We're struggling to find money to pay players and to pay for our players, let alone anything else," he said.
"My fix would be to make sure that the suspensions are fixed so they're adequate to each competition that they're used in."
