A few flakes here and there, but our snow day fails to deliver ... so far, anyway

THE Bureau of Meteorology was bullish about some Central Tablelands snow, but mother nature has once again had the last say.
After days of increasingly confident predictions of a big dump of white on the high country around Bathurst, Monday hasn't delivered - so far, anyway.
The Experience Oberon Facebook page - operated by the Oberon Business and Tourism Association - had a photo this morning of a dusting at Black Springs and there was a further report a few hours later of some light stuff at the same location.
That followed reports of a dusting at the top of Mount Canobolas, south-west of Orange, on Sunday night and the closure of a number of roads in that vicinity.
But the weather camera trained on Oberon's main street as of 1pm on Monday, July 15 continues to show the town determinedly snow-free and Live Traffic doesn't have any reports of problems on the Great Western Highway between Bathurst and Lithgow, where Yetholme is often a strong candidate for some flakes.
What the cold front has ended up bringing, naturally enough, is plenty of cold: Bathurst's top temperature so far today was 6.5 degrees just after noon, but the feels-like temperature just before 1pm was a bracing 0.4 degrees as a westerly wind blew.
The Bureau of Meteorology says there is the possibility of damaging winds developing in the Central Tablelands on Tuesday morning, but Bathurst is not included in the warning area at this stage.
The warning area includes Katoomba and part of the Blue Mountains.
The bureau's MetEye snow forecaster says there is still a possibility of snow in the Bathurst region through today and into the early hours of tomorrow.
