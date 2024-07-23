What can 937 hours and $2437 buy? A lot for veterans and first responders

AFTER retiring from more than two decades in the position of crime prevention officer at Chifley Police, Sue Rose was looking for a positive way to spend her time.
That's when she teamed up with fellow former officer Paul Rasmussen and his wife Rielle Moises.
Together, the three formed the Calare Veterans and First Responders Lions Club, which recently celebrated its first anniversary.
The club was formed in June, 2023 as a way to promote positive mental health among the veteran and first responder communities, and to co-ordinate activities to help foster positive mental health, communication and relationships.
And, to commemorate a very busy 365 days in the community, the group hosted a dinner at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club on Saturday, July 13.
"Because it was our first anniversary, we wanted to do something special," club president Sue Rose said.
There were lucky door prizes, raffles, special guests, and a poignant address made by guest speaker Jason ("Chook") Ingham.
During the year since the club began, members have been doing their utmost to facilitate fundraising initiatives for the group itself and the wider community.
Running Bunnings barbecues, setting up at business openings such as Amart and Harris Scarfe, the Edgell Jog and much more, the group has been able to purchase much-needed equipment.
"Because of our fundraising, we have been able to purchase over $3000 worth of equipment," Ms Rose said.
"When we started, we had nothing, so we have been able to buy barbecues, banners, eskies, tools, tablecloths, and just all that sort of stuff."
And with their purchases, they have been able to up the fundraising ante.
They have been able to donate any further funds back to the community.
"We have donated in the vicinity of $2437 and we have put in about 937 hours in volunteer hours," Ms Rose said.
This money has gone towards a variety of initiatives, including Defence Community Dogs, which are utilised by Australian Defence Force veterans, Bathurst Fire and Rescue, the Distinguished Gentleman's ride which supports men's mental health, and StandBy - Support After Suicide.
"Our focus is on mental health projects and community," Ms Rose said.
And there's plenty in the pipeline for the Calare Veterans and First Responders over the next 12 months.
This includes helping to facilitate the Fit for Life program at PCYC, and the Country Education Foundation, which helps youth in developing positive pathways to employment or further education.
"Now it's onwards and upwards; we're hoping for another very successful 12 months, and we'll see how we go," Ms Rose said.
To help make 2024 to 2025 as positive as possible, she said the group is looking for some more members.
And, for anybody interested, Ms Rose said the satisfaction from the job is what keeps her going.
"It really is satisfying at the end of the day. We can't change everything, but we can help a little," she said.
