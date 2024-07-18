If you're weary of the winter, take note of the signs of a new season | Rural Notebook

THE very first hint of spring is often felt at the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days and this year was no exception.
We see photos of flash floods at Broken Hill and Gunnedah, lush green at Warren and Wilcannia and our own district starting to warm to the task.
Early shearing has started in our district and the significant lift in red meat animals in saleyards has made lots of producers' hearts beat faster.
THE Annual Bendigo Sheep Show is regarded as the largest event of its kind in the world and attendance records fall nearly every year.
This year's event will be held from July 19 and the feature breed will be the dual purpose Dohne.
Following the legislated banning of the live sheep export trade, I'm told that a few mischief-makers have prepared signs for the entrance gates: "No Labor or Green voters allowed in."
Most cockies will just grin and enjoy the show.
A BIG welcome to large animal vet Jack Holman, who has set up his practice on his property near Vittoria.
Jack's forte is horse health and management, but he is happy to work with sheep or cattle across our district.
His phone number is 0419 777 503.
PLEASE take time to sign the petition to the federal Minister for Immigration that seeks to allow the Nguyen family to stay in Bathurst and operate their Vietnamese cafe.
We can sign the petition at The Harvest Cafe or online, but be sure to do it ASAP.
Thanks to Stuart Pearson and his wife for their continued efforts to assist the family.
THERE are no Laugh Lines this week as a mark of respect to a great mate and long-time reader, John McMahon, who passed away last week.
John and his late wife Kathy and their three girls operated the Fosters Creek property at Triangle Flat for some years.
He was a member of Abercrombie Shire Council, the Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service, Glenray Bathurst, the Australian Merino Society, Bathurst Probus Club and Central Tablelands Woodwork Club, where he was a foundation member.
He is remembered by his many friends as a great bloke. RIP John.
THE American presidential race has turned nasty as gunfire and facial damage at a Trump campaign rally have shown the real dangers of being involved in public life.
It seems that President Biden is battling dementia and we must think kindly of him and his family.
In our little patch of Australia, we realise that whoever is elected to Bathurst Regional Council will face a huge task to attempt to turn the council's financial ship around.
From this writer's point of view, country people really need a strong advocate for the maintenance and upkeep of rural and village roads and streets.
I think that ticket voting (above the line) is an absolute must as it's only the very keen voter who will take the time to find single names and match up their choices.
BATHURST Regional Council deserves congratulations for its staging of the Bathurst Winter Festival.
Crowds seem to have been excellent, every beanie and puffer jacket within 100 kilometres must have been sold and maybe all the bright lights and happy noise may have hunted the last of the smelly bats out of our beautiful Machattie Park.
FEDERAL Liberal leader Peter Dutton has always presented as a sensible, dour leader and his stand on the prospect of using nuclear-generated energy shows his strength of character.
A great opportunity to display some further strength would be for Mr Dutton to expel former PM Malcolm Turnbull, his wife and son from the Liberal Party, action immediately.
There is really nothing to lose for the party.
THE Australian wool market continued its downward trend as world consumer demand remains weak not only for wool textiles, but for all other discretionary items.
This comes as the world copes with inflation pressures and the cost of living.
There were 31,147 bales offered in week two of sales and nearly 14 per cent were passed in.
Wools finer than 17.5 micron were most affected as processors try to move these more "luxury" microns.
Global logistics are tough at present as container companies avoid the Suez Canal due to high risk and extreme insurance charges.
This, in turn, is affecting freight rates and the availability of containers due to the extra time taken to sail around Africa.
Week three has an estimated offering of 30,518 bales.
