I can see all sorts of things from Blackheath, so wind towers at Oberon won't bother me | Letter

AN article in the Blue Mountains Gazette ("Wind farms seen from afar", July 10) quoted Frank O'Connor saying that wind farms will be visible from Katoomba and Blackheath.
As a Blackheath resident, let me say I would have no problem with seeing wind turbines in the Oberon Shire from Blackheath or Katoomba.
As it is now, I easily see two wind turbines at Hampton which were commissioned in 2001 and delight at the sight of them turning, producing much-needed renewable energy.
I accept communication towers on many local prominent high points as part of a modern society.
On a clear day, I can see Sydney city buildings, including the Centrepoint Tower, without horror or resentment.
As for the location of wind farms, pine plantations have turned a lot of unproductive but ecologically diverse land into a monoculture, so it would be a sensible decision to locate wind turbines within them and make them more productive.
