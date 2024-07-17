'It's crying out': Centennial Park's upgrade lacks one key thing

IT'S just undergone a $2 million upgrade, but there's one obvious thing still missing at Centennial Park: bins.
Bathurst resident Peter Ison - who has complained about a lack of bins in the CBD before - says it is unacceptable for there to be no bins in a space where people are encouraged to come for picnics and barbecues.
The council, though, says this is consistent with its decision not to put bins in parks that don't have permanent staff.
It also argues that the presence of bins at parks doesn't reduce instances of littering, and that having no bins is actually more effective at curbing the problem.
Mr Ison remains concerned about the appearance of the city, firmly believing that a tidy town encourages tourism, which is why he is pro-bin.
"We travel a fair bit, and I've not seen a town the size of Bathurst, the likes of Albury, Tamworth, Wagga - all those places - where they don't have bins," he said.
It's not just the tourism element, though, it's that there is an obvious demand for bins.
There is a dog waste bin in Centennial Park, but Mr Ison said it's often unable to be used for its intended purpose because people are dumping their general waste in it.
"It just shows that it's crying out [for a bin]," he said.
While Mr Ison is calling for bins to be installed, Bathurst council appears to have no intention of doing so.
Manager of recreation, Mark Kimbel, said educational messages often fall on deaf ears, making littering a challenging issue for the council to respond to.
"Council is faced with the dilemma of how to curb this type of behaviour, keep areas litter free within available resources that the community can afford and allow visitors and residents the opportunity to enjoy the city's parks, reserves and open space without being faced with an untidy and littered areas," he said.
"For information, council has installed signage concerning general park usage conditions, which will advise of general littering information, however, it is often experienced that people who litter will continue to litter regardless of the availability of bins or signage."
He said that no bins "result in less litter being generated and spread within the parks".
Despite the amenities at Centennial Park that encourage food waste, such as the barbecues and picnic shelters, the council's expectation is for people to take their rubbish with them.
"As with most all of council's residential parks, reserves and sporting precincts within Bathurst that are not permanently staffed, it is expected that users of these sites take home any rubbish that they generate," Mr Kimbel said.
"This requirement is no different to the expectations placed on the community for most other public land authorities, such as national parks and state forests that are unstaffed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.