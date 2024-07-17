Drink in the creative opportunities during a Friday night at the pub | The arts

HEAD to the pub - the Tarana Pub - for storytelling and songwriting workshops on Friday nights in July and August.
Your stories will then be transformed into a musical snapshot of the region.
The nights are being hosted by Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP), who are thrilled to be working with Abby Smith from Smith and Jones and with Arts OutWest on this special project, designed to improve wellbeing and foster social connections through creativity.
Story collecting will continue on Friday, July 19, August 2 and August 9 from 4.30pm-6.30pm at Tarana Pub.
This will then turn into songwriting sessions on Friday, August 16 and 23 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at Tarana Café.
The songs and stories will be launched in late October.
"Come along and help us brew a ballad or two for local musicians to bring to life," the organisers said.
The free activities are supported by Family First Bank.
Get more information at www.ramhp.com.au/ramhp_events/brewing-ballads-being-well/
THERE are a few days left in the school holidays and a few more creative activities:
Workshops (bookings for workshops required):
Entertainment:
For the details and many more events, head to artsoutwest.org.au/whats-on/ and select "Kids" for the full list.
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
