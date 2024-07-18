Listening is crucial as we consider next move on private hospital investment | Mayor's say

SINCE the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre withdrawal, I have sought meetings with multiple stakeholders to identify the best way forward to induce future private hospital investment in Bathurst.
In addition to briefing both the NSW and Australian ministers of health, I have met with a local group of doctors from both public and private sectors to hear their thoughts, and resolved to increase their contribution to council's approach to finding a new site.
Genuinely listening to those doing the job of delivering health to our community is critical to any future success.
I'm also in contact with our Local Health District to focus attention on how Bathurst shapes its future health opportunities and best manages the currently being designed $200 million upgrade of Bathurst Base Hospital.
I RECENTLY attended the Australian Council of Local Government, which was brought back by the new Albanese Government when it took office and this year brought together more than 1200 local government leaders from across Australia.
This forum has value because it presented the opportunity to personally talk to Prime Minister Albanese, as well as federal ministers Catherine King, Ed Husic, Chris Bowen, Kristy McBain and Mark Butler about Bathurst's challenges and opportunities.
Delegates received a presentation on new local government financial sustainability research, which highlighted that sustainable federal funding to councils would deliver a $7 billion increase to Australia's GDP.
The 2024 National State of the Assets report was also launched, outlining the condition of one-third of Australia's public infrastructure, which is part of the $643 billion worth of assets councils manage.
It is interesting to note that councils own and manage 77 per cent of Australia's road network.
This new research reinforces the urgent need for federal Financial Assistance Grants to local government to be restored to at least one per cent of Commonwealth taxation revenue.
CONGRATULATIONS to Bathurst's Emilie Miller, who has been named in the Australian Steelers wheelchair rugby team for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
Emilie is part of a 12-player squad led by Ryley Batt and Chris Bond, who were part of the gold medal-winning Steelers team at the 2012 and 2015 Paralympic Games.
Emilie is making her debut in the Paralympic team and is one of a record three female athletes in the side.
In an interview with Paralympics Australia, Emilie said she had long dreamt of competing at the Paralympics.
Emilie has previously represented Australia, and won gold, as a road hand cyclist at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Champions; and won gold at the wheelchair rugby world championships in 2022.
Congratulations Emilie.
