Don't write them off: Returning representative duo aid Tigers' run to finals

THEY'VE been battling injury concerns throughout the 2024 Woodbridge Cup season but things might be coming together at the right time of the year for the Oberon Tigers.
With just two games to go in the regular season Tigers will welcome back representative pairing Greg Behan and Blake Fitzpatrick back into their ranks as they return from injury.
The pair would have been set to go for last Saturday's scheduled clash with the CSU Mungoes but the university squad were forced to forfeit the game due to a lack of players available.
It was an unfortunate outcome for the Mungoes, as it officially ends their hopes of a top eight finish, but for the Tigers it ensures they will be playing finals football come August.
"I feel for CSU. I've been there before when you're struggling for numbers and it's not a pleasant feeling," Tigers coach Dallas Booth said.
"We'll take the two points though and move on to next week."
A round two draw against the now competition-leading Cowra Magpies suggested good things were in store for the Tigers in 2024.
Little did Oberon know that it would be a high point they'd never be able to reach again.
One loss that the Tigers have never been able to fully recover from is a season-ending injury to hooker Caylib Marston.
Marston's injury in the round seven defeat to the Molong Bulls added further despair during a five-game losing run for the Tigers.
However, the Tigers put together three straight victories prior to the forfeited clash with CSU.
While those three wins came against the teams at the bottom of the ladder they were much needed confidence-builders after a nightmare stretch of games.
Booth believes he's seen enough in the Tigers' performances this year to know that they can trouble teams when they have the right lineup.
"We've had our fullback, Robby Walsh, miss a few games with a sternum injury and Jack Sullivan was suspended for four weeks," he said.
"We believe that we can definitely press our claims in the semi-finals when we're closer to full strength. Cowra are undefeated and we're the only team to draw with them.
"Even then we were missed Abel [Lefaoseu] and Manu [Lewaqai] for that game, so that shows what we can do. We had great games against Manildra and Canowindra as well."
The timing of Behan and Fitzpatrick's return is great not only with finals looming but also with two tough games coming up to round out the regular season.
Tigers travel for a game away to the Magpies before rounding things out with a home meeting with the Eugowra Golden Eagles.
"We started well but we haven't had a full side once this year, as far as availability goes, but we're still in the eight and we're starting to get back to full strength," Booth said.
"We've had some shift workers who are only available every second week, plus some suspensions as well.
"Once the finals begin anything can happen from there."
Tigers jumped up from eighth to sixth on the ladder after the Mungoes forfeit.
A top four finish is mathematically possible going into the last two rounds but highly unlikely, meaning Oberon will be in sudden death mode throughout the finals series.
