Bowing out: Hogan won't seek re-election to Bathurst council

THERE will be no second term for Marg Hogan, with the councillor confirming she won't seek re-election in September, 2024.
Cr Hogan penned a Facebook post on July 15, 2024 in which she detailed her intentions.
It was not an easy decision for the councillor, who had told the Western Advocate in early 2024 that she was undecided about seeking re-election.
At the time, she was weighing up whether or not she could strike a better balance between her council responsibilities and her business.
She said she intended to make up her mind in April or May. Now, she has reached her decision.
"For the past four months I've been wrestling with the decision about whether to stand again," she wrote on Facebook.
"It has been one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made, but over the past couple of weeks, I've made peace with my decision."
She cited a desire to get back to her creative roots post-council life.
"I've spent my whole life working in the creative industries, a sector where collaboration and teamwork is an absolute given," she said.
"I need to re-find that."
Cr Hogan was elected in December, 2021 as a first-time councillor, becoming the fourth person to secure the quota behind Ben Fry, Robert Taylor and Ian North.
She is one of just two female councillors currently serving on Bathurst council.
The other, Kirralee Burke, said in early 2024 she was not intending to serve a second term.
That guarantees there will be at least a couple of new faces on council after voters take to the polls in September.
Cr Hogan has thanked the people who have supported her during her two-and-a-half years as a councillor, and acknowledged the council staff she has worked with during that time.
"I wish the new council all the best and I look forward to seeing what priorities emerge from your early strategic planning sessions, something I've been pushing hard for behind the scenes and which I believe will be in place for the forthcoming term," she said.
