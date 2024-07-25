See Lions Club enjoy a night of fun to celebrate first lap around the sun

AROUND this time last year, the Calare Veterans and First Responders Lions Club was formed by president Sue Rose.
After retiring from more than two decades in the position of the Crime Prevention Officer of the Chifley Police, Ms Rose was looking for a positive way to spend her time.
That's when she teamed up with fellow former officer Paul Rasmussen and his wife Rielle Moises.
Together, the three formed the club as a way to promote positive mental health among the veteran and first responder communities, and to coordinate activities to help foster positive mental health, communication and relationships.
And it recently celebrated its first anniversary.
To commemorate a very busy 365 days in the community, the group hosted a dinner at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club on Saturday, July 13.
The event also served an extra purpose of being the first annual changeover event for the club, which welcomed new members, and awarded new roles on the night.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of those there on the night.
Is there anybody that you recognise in the gallery above?
