Trees mark the spot to remember Robin and Joanna's contribution to the city

TREES have been planted in a panoramic spot on the western edge of the city to complete a tribute to two long-time, loved Bathurst residents.
Joanna McLachlan and her husband, Dr Robin McLachlan, died within days of each other in October 2022.
Mrs McLachlan was a volunteer for a number of local groups, including Boundary Road Reserve Landcare, and her husband was a Bathurst District Historical Society life member who received an Order of Australia Medal in January 2022.
The Boundary Road Reserve Landcare Group organised a commemoration event in October 2023 to honour the McLachlans, dedicating a memorial seat with views to the east to the Canadian-born couple, who had been Bathurst residents since 1976.
At the time, the Landcare group decided to delay the planting of memorial trees in the couple's honour until a more favourable planting time.
The commemoration process was completed on Saturday, July 6 at a tree-planting ceremony attended by Landcare group members and friends, former work colleagues and volunteers from the various groups to which Mrs McLachlan gave her time.
Tributes were paid to the couple from the Landcare group's chairman Roger Hargraves, Wendy Hands from the Australian Fossil and Minerals Museum volunteers and Pauline Graf from the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre volunteers.
Tributes were also paid by former Central Mapping Authority (CMA) staff members Bruce Hickey and Greening Bathurst's Hugh Gould, who spoke glowingly of Mrs McLachlan's work as the CMA's librarian over a 20-plus year period.
The tributes were followed by the planting of trees endemic to the region: an apple box (eucalyptus bridgesiana) for Mrs McLachlan and a Blakeley's red gum (eucalyptus blakelyi) for Mr McLachlan.
Mr Hargraves says he invites Bathurst residents to visit the Boundary Road Reserve, sit on the memorial seat, take in the magnificent view, and think of the contribution made to Bathurst by the McLachlans.
"To find the McLachlan memorial seat and trees, you should park in one of the 10 parking spaces parallel to Boundary Road, enter through the space in the fence adjacent to the locked gate, head downhill (east) for about 75 metres, then turn right (south) on the John Cousins Walking Track, and follow it for about 400 metres," he said.
