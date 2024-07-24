Oh, when the saints! Photos from the St Pat's rugby Blue and White night

OH, when the saints go marching in.
But, instead of marching (or charging) onto the field for a game of rugby league, the Bathurst St Pat's team packed into the Panorama Hotel for a cocktail party.
The event, which was held on Saturday, July 13, saw players swap out their uniforms and boots for dresses and suits.
They were dressed to impress at the Blue and White night.
It's been a big year for the Saints, who prevailed in the recent Peter McDonald Premiership Bathurst derby over Panthers in a game featuring three send offs, a sin bin and no shortage of big hits.
But, the only hits during the cocktail event, were the ones being spun by the live DJ on the night.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the smiling faces in attendance on the evening.
Is there anybody that you recognise in the above gallery?
