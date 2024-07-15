Expect first step towards lower CBD limit

Here is a look at what is making news today.
Does Bathurst need a lower speed limit in the CBD?
The first step will be taken at this week's Bathurst Regional Council meeting, as senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain explains.
In other news, a close-knit family have paid a heartfelt tribute to the staff at Bathurst Hospital for the way their father was treated during his final days.
They have praise for the professionalism and kindness of everyone they came across in all facets of the hospital.
And in sport, Bathurst Giants' Cooper Brien made a big statement during his first AFL Central West senior men's match in more than two months.
How big a statement? Try eight goals.
He's described it as "a good day out". A slight understatement? You be the judge.
Matt Watson, deputy editor.
