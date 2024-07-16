Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Our new arrivals: the babies born in Bathurst in July, 2024

Updated July 16 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEET the babies born in Bathurst during July, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.