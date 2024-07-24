Smiles in stacks as Bathurst Bushies celebrate 20 years of teal and black

IT'S been 20 years since the teal and black uniforms of the Bathurst Bushrangers first stepped onto the AFL field.
And, on Saturday, July 13, the club celebrated two decades of sporting legacy at their George Park Two clubhouse.
Approximately 200 people attended the event, where players past and present reminisced and regaled each other with the tales of their glory days.
And, there was much to be nostalgic about, as during the clubs history, the men's team has contributed to an ongoing 19-year streak of grand final appearances.
As well as this, during the 20 years of Bushies, the club has had two complete sweeps of every AFL Central West competition at the time (first grade, reserves, under 17s and 14s for 2004 and 2009) along with titles in the youth girls and junior competitions.
Since then, the club has introduced a women's team, which began competing in 2014, marking ten years since its inception.
The women have also experienced a wealth of success in the Central West competition, taking out multiple grand final titles over the years.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some of the smiling faces on the night.
Is there anybody that you recognise in the above gallery?
