Twenty years and counting: Bushrangers name their commemorative teams

TWENTY years of rich history in AFL Central West for the Bathurst Bushrangers was celebrated on Saturday as players past and present descended on George Park 2.
The day's games concluded with a commemorative dinner and presentation of its men's team of the 20 years and women's team of the decade.
"It was a fantastic night. There's so many people both past and present that have contributed, so to see those people come back and reminisce on the good times was fantastic," said Alex Sparks, player-coach of the Bushies tier one men's team.
Current players Timothy Hunter and Kelsey Richards were named captains of the men's and women's commemorative teams.
The club has enjoyed great longevity thanks to its junior program. Sparks - a former junior himself - feels especially proud of this fact.
"The main thing that I really want to highlight is just how many people were named in the side who were also juniors for the club," Sparks said.
"Over 20 years people's lives obviously continue on but to see so many club juniors still representing today's team and today's game was really, really good."
Donning the commemorative prison bar guernsey, it was a big day on the field for Bushies' two senior men's teams, who recorded massive wins against the travelling Dubbo Demons.
The tier one side recorded a 79-point win to maintain its undefeated start to the season in what player-coach Sparks described as "a very hard fought" match.
Aforementioned captain of the men's team of the 20 years, Hunter, helped himself to four goals, extending his competition-high goals tally to 35.
However, Sparks gave special praise to his backline who often don't get the limelight they deserve in a team that scores as freely as the Teal and Black.
"For our backline to only concede 17 points is a really great effort," he said.
"We had really strong performances down the back there by guys like Tom Markey, Matt Luther, and Brandon Lloyd - who is new to the game. They played absolutely unreal.
"I think the backmen deserve a fair bit of credit for the success that we have had not only on the weekend but throughout the season."
Earlier, Bushrangers tier two side defeated the Demons by 58 points.
Pat Fisher kicked four majors whilst supporting cast Luc Fenton and Jared Bosianek kicked three and two goals respectively.
The only cloud on an otherwise fantastic day was a suspected head and neck injury to Bushrangers player Molly Lillyman, who had to be taken from the field early in the first half.
Sparks believes the delay played a role in Bushies 41-point defeat to the unbeaten Demons.
"There was a delay in the game due to an injury to one of our players Molly but by all reports she is okay," he said.
"Obviously it's really tricky from a preparation point of view when you do have those delays, Dubbo came out after the break and managed to take the game away from them."
The Bushrangers will feel there is unfinished business between themselves and Dubbo, with the pair expected to feature in this season's finals campaign.
"Having those close games against really good sides is only going to benefit our team so hopefully they'll be able to gain a lot of that and improve coming into the finals," Sparks concluded.
Men's 20 year team:
Timothy Hunter (C), Matthew Archer, Justin Cooper, Ben Crowley, Leigh Kingwell, Dennis Pedemont, Peter Grundy, Andrew James, Paul Jenkins, Harry Bowden, Nathan Belbin, Bill Watterson, Anthony Daley, Jack Vogan, Paul Long, Shaun Noyen, Adrian Hickey, Alexander Davey, Ben Horn, Greg Hair, Steven Withers, Matt Luther. Coaches: Timothy Hunter, Matthew Archer
Women's 10 year team:
Kelsey Richards (C), Angela Evans, Alora Dickson, Tori Whitla, Haylee Lepaio, Sonia Horn, Jane Hanrahan, Donalee Delahunty, Keeghan Tucker, Sarah Shackleton, Meredith Jones, Elly Rudd, Bethanie Durham, Amelia Wright, Abbey Hardie, Ciara Kearns, Tomika Speer, Elise Hull, Lauren Grundy, Mikala Bringolf, Taylor Armstrong, Lucy Thompson. Coach: Peter Neve
