It was a bit of a wait, but there's snow in the high country south of Bathurst

GOOD snow has been reported in the high country south-east of Oberon after a big build-up.
The Bureau of Meteorology's bullish predictions had been looking like a big tease, but the white stuff has arrived.
Jenolan Cabins, west of Jenolan Caves, has posted pictures on Facebook showing a good covering on the property.
The cabins are at an altitude of 1350 metres, so are a good chance of snow when the season is right.
Jenolan Caves Rural Fire Service, meanwhile, has also posted a picture showing a light covering on the ground and a vehicle.
The weather camera on the Oberon main street, though, doesn't show any snow as of 10am on Tuesday morning, July 16.
Bathurst is set to limp to a top of eight degrees today, but is making hard going of it.
The city was an official 4.8 degrees at just past 10am, but the feels-like temperature was a challenging -1.3 degrees.
That followed a Monday in which the city couldn't make it to seven degrees.
Cabonne Council, meanwhile, says access roads to Gannah Bula-Mount Canobolas remain closed due to adverse weather conditions.
The council says road conditions will be reassessed on Wednesday morning, July 17.
