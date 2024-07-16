Tech park idea could open door for a Supercars team to call Bathurst home

A MAYORAL minute is calling for an investigation into the prospect of activating a designated technology park, which could strengthen Bathurst's motor sport ties in new ways.
Bathurst Regional Council's technology park is located on land between Conrod Straight and College Road, which is primarily vacant.
Mayor Jess Jennings is asking the council to investigate initiating, and the subsequent development of, motor sport manufacturing on the land, which he estimated to be around 50 acres.
In addition to that, he wants the council to investigate private and public options for investment, including the Australian government's Future Made in Australia program.
Cr Jennings said the technology park has been talked about for years, but has not progressed beyond that.
He believes it's time to get it on the agenda to "try to add some economic value to that land".
"It's all vacant at the moment, partly to facilitate camping, which is fine, but the rest of the land that's vacant, at the moment, the only purpose it's serving is protecting the asset of the Mount Panorama races, which is fundamentally a tourism benefit," he said.
"What I want to do is bring an economic manufacturing benefit to Bathurst by seeing the iconic status of Mount Panorama utilised."
Cr Jennings believes businesses would want to be based in the precinct because of its proximity to the famous mountain.
It's also possible, he said, that a Supercars team would want to base itself in Bathurst if it could have a workshop in the technology park.
"It's one hope. It's only one of several," he said.
"Ideally, I want to see innovative businesses being based there that serve motor sport manufacturing and other industries."
One idea he has researched is the possibility of manufacturing carbon fibre - a component of race cars - in Bathurst.
"A Supercar now has a lot of carbon fibre in it, but if you did carbon fibre manufacturing in Bathurst, you would not just serve the motor sport industry, you would probably serve all sorts of industries, including defence, other sports, other industries," Cr Jennings said.
"It could actually be something that has a wider appeal than motor sport, but that would be the main lure."
Other potential business opportunities he could see in the technology park include renewable energy, mechanical engineering, and tyre recycling.
He also thinks it is possible for the existing council works depot to be relocated there.
"There's quite a few options to look at, and having a motor sport team, a race team, is just one of the possible benefits," he said.
In terms of setting up the technology park, Cr Jennings acknowledged the financial challenges the council is currently facing.
However, he said he has spoken with several federal ministers about the idea and, from those discussions, he believes the council might be able to secure the necessary funding.
"[Minister for Infrastructure] Catherine King, her portfolio includes a precinct development funding opportunity, and that could be a pathway to pay for the subdivision works to set it up as a precinct for businesses to then come and invest," he said.
If his mayoral minute is supported at the July 17, 2024 council meeting, the investigation will commence and a report will be prepared at its conclusion to present options for consideration.
