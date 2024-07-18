Stunning family home with pool

The luxurious main bedroom is positioned separately and features a huge hidden wardrobe and stylish ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles, while the four additional bedrooms will impress thanks to their size, built-in robes, and fans. The tasteful main bathroom also features floor-to-ceiling tiles, a spacious shower, and a generous soaker bath that is perfect for relaxing..Ducted and zoned reverse-cycle heating and cooling, in addition to the wood fire, provide year-round comfort, while a 10.56 kilowatt solar system helps to reduce the living costs of the home.

