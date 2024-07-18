Stunning family home with pool

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday July 19: 10 Bolton Street, Kelso:
Tucked away on a sizeable 1741 square metre block, this executive-style modern family residence epitomises the perfect blend of luxury and functionality. 10 Bolton Street offers the perfect proportions throughout the entire home, high-end finishes, modern elegance, and the ideal outdoor entertaining area.
Listing agent Mitchell Bestwick said with blocks of this size rare in residential areas, an inspection of the property was a must. "This property is a rare gem that won't stay on the market for long," he said. "This home offers all of the modern-day luxuries in one package."
The home would suit families of all sizes with a luxurious main bedroom suite completely separate from the additional four well-sized bedrooms. With extensive indoor and outdoor living areas, this home offers the dream modern floorplan.
Mitchell said upon entry you would be instantly impressed by the space and luxury that was presented. "The wide entry foyer leads directly into the north-facing, open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area," he said. "The stylish kitchen features a large island with waterfall stone bench tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and a spacious walk-in pantry."
The main living area captures the masses of natural light and boasts an eye-catching stone feature wall as a beautiful backdrop for the freestanding wood fire, providing a cosy ambience, and the separate media room or formal lounge is perfect for movie nights with the family.
The luxurious main bedroom is positioned separately and features a huge hidden wardrobe and stylish ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles, while the four additional bedrooms will impress thanks to their size, built-in robes, and fans. The tasteful main bathroom also features floor-to-ceiling tiles, a spacious shower, and a generous soaker bath that is perfect for relaxing..Ducted and zoned reverse-cycle heating and cooling, in addition to the wood fire, provide year-round comfort, while a 10.56 kilowatt solar system helps to reduce the living costs of the home.
Outside the home, the spacious entertaining area links the family room to the enormous yard. Designed with a pitched roof ensuring the northern aspect is maximised, it allows the winter sun to naturally warm the home. The fantastic in-ground, heated, saltwater swimming pool is also perfect for the warmer months.
