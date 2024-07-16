Make it a date at the Mount: Swap meet back at new location after successful debut

IT was a hit last year at its new location and it's on again.
The Bathurst Historic Car Club Swap Meet traditionally took place at the Bathurst Showground, and was always held in the warmer months, but after a three-year hiatus due to COVID, the club decided on a new venue.
The event was held last August at Mount Panorama and attracted dozens of vendors wanting to buy, swap or sell car components and anything automotive-related.
A big crowd attended through the day.
"We've just got rows and rows and rows of cars," co-ordinator Lee-Ann Hagney told the Advocate last year.
"It's amazing. We can't believe the amount of cars that are still streaming in.
"I thought it might die down ... but they are still coming in and there's just bodies everywhere."
The 35th annual Bathurst Historic Car Club Swap Meet will be held at the Mount from 6am on Sunday, August 25, as well as a Show and Shine Swap Meet.
Entry will be $5 per person (accompanied children free) and food will be available, catered by local service clubs, from 6am, organisers say.
Organisers say the show and shine event will be a good opportunity to get that "prized possession out of hibernation and head to Mount Panorama".
More information is available on the Bathurst Historic Car Club Facebook page.
