'We open at four o'clock': After two years, World Gym Bathurst unlocked

WHEN Hayden Mace first laid eyes on an empty building in Pat O'Leary Drive, he knew the potential, prospects and possibilities it could bring to Bathurst.
That was then; August 2022. Now, just shy of two years later, he is ready to bring World Gym to Bathurst.
Since last August, the state-of-the-art fitness space has been getting prepared to be up-and-running, complete with group rooms, a creche, a Pilates room as well as a cafe and supplement shop.
And on Thursday, July 18, the Kelso facility will finally be open to the public.
"We open at four o'clock on Thursday afternoon," he said.
After opening Australia's first World Gym in Penrith 16 years ago, Mr Mace, along with co-owner and now-wife Clair Williams, said he was looking forward to the newest chapter in World Gym history.
And with it, new beginnings, new equipment, and new members.
As for the amount of people who have already signed up at the new facility?
"It's overwhelming, it's been a huge number," Mr Mace said.
During the lead up to opening Mr Mace said these people were flocking to Bathurst's newest gym in droves, all to pick up their tags and take a quick peek of what's in store.
Because of this anticipation, he's expecting the opening to be nothing short of spectacular.
"People are already turning up, and we've had a lot of members sign up already, so they've been turning up since Friday last week, collecting their key tags, ready to go," he said.
"Then, at 4pm on Thursday, there will be a queue out the door, with everyone wanting to be first in to train on the equipment."
Some of this equipment is so ultra-modern that Mr Mace said even he was looking forward to his first Bathurst training session.
"We've got a lot of special pieces here, which the town of Bathurst may never have seen before," he said.
But, these pieces don't come cheap.
And neither does building a 2200-square-metre gym from the ground up.
"To get something like this off the ground, it's up in the few million," Mr Mace said.
"It's not a small price to pay when you think of all the consultants and the engineers and the architects and the equipment, but it's totally worth it."
And after almost two-years since the beginning of the process until now, Mr Mace said he is feeling a lot of excitement and relief that the gym will finally be open.
"We're really happy with it all, there's been some long hours, and not a lot of sleep going on, but the excitement, the adrenaline, it just keeps us going," he said.
"To have the doors open, it's just going to be great to have everyone come in and use it."
Now, the gym will be home to approximately 40 staff members, ranging from casual employment to full-time in a variety of roles including reception, sales, trainers and fitness instructors.
And, being able to know that he is actively responsible for creating an abundance of new jobs in Bathurst is something that Mr Mace is very proud of.
"We own a gym because we love helping people, and we love seeing people come in here, whether it's for their muscles, or their mental health, but likewise, being able to provide for people," he said.
"Everyone has got to put bread on the table, and to know that we are the means for that to happen ... we just like helping people and seeing them happy."
Now, he is looking forward to meeting all the new people utilising the gym, and being a part of their health and fitness journeys.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.