Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Don't dismiss the danger at the Gilmour and Hereford streets roundabout | Letter

By Peter Horwood
July 16 2024 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A recent Western Advocate article invited readers to take a quick spin around Bathurst's notable roundabouts - from the reconstructed variety in the CBD to the highway variety that has sprung up due to the outer urban area's growth.
A recent Western Advocate article invited readers to take a quick spin around Bathurst's notable roundabouts - from the reconstructed variety in the CBD to the highway variety that has sprung up due to the outer urban area's growth.

RE: They're going big, but we've got stories (July 16, p3).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.