Don't dismiss the danger at the Gilmour and Hereford streets roundabout | Letter

RE: They're going big, but we've got stories (July 16, p3).
Anyone would think Kelso was not part of Bathurst judging by the article appearing in the Western Advocate on July 16.
The roundabout at the corner of Gilmour and Hereford did not rate a mention.
I know there are ideas about removing it, but will this occur before or after a first pedestrian fatality?
Put simply, it's an abomination, with cars turning south picking up Vega-like speed on exit and potentially spinning off on an uncharted trajectory into the shops, the church or a pedestrian.
Why isn't it patrolled or limited to 40 kilometres per hour?
