It's a chance to make a move to increase your self-confidence | State politics

A GREAT new initiative has been introduced in the local area.
Thanks to the backing of Bestwick Real Estate in conjunction with Bathurst's Precision Martial Arts, a free self-defence course for women aged 13 years and over is being offered.
The aim is to teach participants some simple skills to increase their self-confidence and protect themselves should they find it necessary in the event of being targeted by crime or violence.
This is a fun, friendly and informative course showing women simple moves that could help them if they are targeted by crime or violence.
I would applaud Bestwick Real Estate for sponsoring this initiative and covering all costs to ensure the course is accessible to everyone who thinks it may be of benefit to them.
The first introductory session only lasts one hour and will be held on Sunday, August 18 at Precision Martial Arts from 10am.
After that, there's a five-week course to fine-tune your skills.
You can register your interest by giving the team at Bestwick Real Estate a call on 6331 7372 or email reception@bestwick.com.au.
DO you have a project that can really make a difference to the wider community?
Or is there a project that has the potential to help people in times of emergency or disaster?
If you think you deserve support to make your vision become a reality, the NSW Government has a funding opportunity that might make all the difference.
With this in mind, it's great to be able to announce that the latest round of Club Grants (category 3) are now open for applications. The deadline is July 22, 2024.
Category 3 funding supports infrastructure grants for arts and culture, the community, disaster readiness, sport, and recreation.
I would encourage not-for-profit organisations and local government to consider having a close look at how Club Grants could help them build local infrastructure that benefits everyone.
In recent times, I have been pleased to announce a number of organisations across the Bathurst electorate that have done this.
The Bathurst Giants Aussie Rules Football Club received almost $300,000 for energy efficient lighting at its playing fields at George Park, while the Bathurst Regional Council-run Central Tablelands Collections Facility was the recipient of $99,000 to help with the fit-out of the state-of-the-art facility.
Oberon RSL Club was able to give its kitchen a much-needed upgrade thanks to backing of $181,000 to position the club as a centre for disaster relief in the district, while the fantastic work done by the Central West Women's Health Centre was recognised with a grant of $156,000 to refurbish its facilities.
Grants can range between $50,000 and $300,000, so get that application together because you have to be in it to win it.
