'Everyone got around the club': Single reflects on premiership-winning season

LUKE Single finds it tough to believe that it's already been 10 years since he celebrated a Group 10 premier league title with St Pat's but memories of that triumph are still fresh in his mind.
The remaining player on the Saints first grade roster from that victorious day at Sid Kallas Oval in 2014 will have the chance to catch up with former teammates during this Saturday's Bathurst derby clash against the Panthers.
Grey Halos Day at Jack Arrow Oval this weekend is set to celebrate not only the 10-year anniversary of that victory over the Cowra Magpies but also the 20-year anniversary of the reserve grade grand final success over Panthers in 2004.
Single scored one of the Saints' six tries in their 34-12 grand final win, the first premier league success for the club since 2008.
"It's gone pretty quick. I was just talking the other day about how I couldn't believe it had been 10 years," Single said.
"I'm really looking forward to catching up with everyone because it's been a while since we've seen each other."
It was a great way for Single to wrap up a massive season for the Saints, where he was named players' player and the Brendan Collits Memorial Award winner.
The 2014 St Pat's squad, coached by Kurt Hancock and captained by Mick Armstrong, played a crafty and at times spontaneous brand of rugby league.
The speed of Benji John out of dummy half and the unpredictability of Garry Reilly and Antonio Ale in the halves made the Saints a headache for opposing defences to plan for.
Armstrong and Dave Howard were a centre pairing to be feared and Campbell Scott directed play well from fullback.
However, it was the week-to-week reliability and work rate from props Single and Brent Dennis that helped the Saints be a force in both attack and defence.
Single said that Hancock, who now coaches the Saints' under 18s team, had the team running smoothly from the get-go.
"We were pretty good with the ball but we were great in defence as well, thanks to Hank," he said.
"He put a lot of work into that throughout the year. Everyone in the team were great blokes as well so we all got on like a house on fire off the field too. It was really enjoyable playing with everyone.
"Everyone got around the club, helped out where they could, and no-one was bigger than the team."
Pat's ended up taking the minor premiership away from the Mudgee in the late stages of 2014 season after the Dragons began the year with a 10-game win streak.
The Saints missed the chance to host the decider when they went down to Cowra in the major semi-final but earned a rematch with the Magpies after overcoming the Dragons in the preliminary final.
In the grand final Pat's were on top from the outset, with John earning man-of-the-match honours after his hat-trick effort.
With so many former players cheering on from the sidelines the atmosphere for this Saturday's game is expected to be brilliant.
"A few of the guys [from the 2014 team] will be down on Friday night for dinner and then staying the night and coming around the game," Single said.
"It'll be Old Boys Day so hopefully we can get a good crowd there."
Pat's are chasing a sweep of the regular season derby games with the Panthers after they won the earlier meeting this year 36-24.
Both sides have struggled for consistency at times since that meeting, though at this stage both look set to finish inside the top eight of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
That job's far from done, especially for the Saints in seventh spot.
Single said the team has the potential to make a late climb if they're able to get the same team on the park week to week.
"We just want some consistency, that's what we're working towards. If we can get that then we'll be able to give it a good crack in the finals," he said.
"We'll keep training hard, rip in, and if we hopefully stay injury free we'll get some of that consistency throughout the rest of the season."
