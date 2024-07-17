It'll be young talent time during community choir's winter concerts

YOUNG talent will be on display during two upcoming performances by Bathurst's Allegri Singers.
The community choir says it is keen to encourage young local musicians of all genres to develop their confidence in performing before an audience - hence the decision to welcome some guests during the winter concerts at the end of this month.
The Allegri Singers say the concerts - on July 27 at Bathurst and July 28 at Oberon - will give audiences a preview of the next generation.
Guitarist Lani Muller will feature at the Bathurst concert.
She is a year 12 student at MacKillop College who has honed her skills under the tutelage of Orange musician Matt Arthur.
Audiences at Bathurst and Oberon, meanwhile, will be entertained by harpist Paris Masters, a student at Mitchell Conservatorium who has already made several public appearances, and by Lucy Ashton, a year 12 student at Kinross Wolaroi School, Orange, under the tutelage of long-time Allegri Singers' accompanist Luke Moxey.
Lucy will sit for her Music 1 HSC exam this year, playing both ensemble and solo pieces.
Avril Llewellyn from the Allegri Singers says the concert program is a departure from the choir's classical repertoire, with orchestral accompaniment.
Debbie Nicholls will accompany the choir on piano and there will be some unaccompanied items in the program.
The concerts will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Keystone, Keppel Street, Bathurst and on Sunday, July 28 at the Malachi Gilmore Hall, Oberon Street, Oberon.
Both performances will start at 2pm and refreshments will be available at both venues.
Tickets are available via allegrisingers.org.au, from BooksPlus or at the door.
