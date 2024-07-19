Kennerson is gone, but the story goes on

FOR a trotting town, Bathurst has a strange habit of finding itself in the dog racing industry headlines.
The opening of the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission in the post office building in mid-2018 was a big story for the city and the racing code, coming as it did after the bloody battle over the ultimately reversed greyhound racing ban.
As was pointed out at the time, the commission not only gave the prominent Howick Street building a major new tenant, it brought with it a number of jobs - well-paid government jobs, at that.
Concerns, less than six years later, about whether the commission might be getting ready to move from Bathurst was a similarly big story - as was the confirmation, after some considerable political pressure, that the current arrangements would remain.
The mid-November 2022 flooding that raged through the Kennerson Park track on the southern edge of the CBD was initially lost a little amid the wider implications of the enormous Macquarie River peak.
Once the extent of the damage was made clear, though, and it was established that racing would not return to that location, a new series of stories began: the tussle between Bathurst and Orange for a proposed multi-million-dollar centre of excellence.
That was a fight won by Orange, but not before some harsh words between state MP Paul Toole (who said Bathurst Regional Council didn't try hard enough to secure the project) and mayor Jess Jennings (who said council could not have done more).
And so to the news of the past week or so of fresh allegations of mistreatment and cruelty in the wider greyhound racing industry.
It's hard to imagine these allegations will change any local minds when it comes to those who long ago decided how they feel about this form of racing.
For every person who says the majority should not be punished for the behaviour of a minority, there will be someone else who says two inquiries in 10 years is, at the very least, a troubling sign.
And for those in the middle? Are some of them reappraising that tug-of-war for the centre of excellence?
With Kennerson Park gone and the integrity commission remaining, Bathurst finds itself in a strange position when it comes to dog racing: not part of it, but still helping oversee it.
That, it has to be said, is a complicated relationship. But then, it's a complicated debate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.