Would a Supercars team set up shop?

Here is a look at what is making news today.
It's been talked about for years and now mayor Jess Jennings wants to get it on the agenda.
If a proposed technology park gets going on land between Conrod Straight and College Road, it might even attract a Supercars team to base itself in Bathurst, according to Cr Jennings.
In other news, there's a new childcare centre in a booming village on Bathurst's outskirts.
And what role are two well-known local faces playing at Little Kindy Eglinton? Journalist Alise McIntosh can explain.
In sport, journalist Alex Grant has talked to Oberon Tigers coach Dallas Booth about the pointy end of the season.
"Once the finals begin, anything can happen from there," Booth says.
Never a truer word was spoken in the world of sport.
Matt Watson, deputy editor.
