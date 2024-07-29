Third time the charm? Fry's banking background key to his next council bid

WITH Bathurst Regional Council's finances under intense scrutiny, Geoff Fry believes his background in banking would make him an ideal councillor to tackle the next term.
He is embarking on his third attempt to be elected to the council and plans to run a ticket for the September 14, 2024 election.
When asked what made him want to put his name forward again, his answer was simple: his passion for Bathurst.
"I just love the place, and probably one of my biggest passions is the heritage of it, the oldest inland city," Mr Fry said.
As a councillor, Mr Fry would want to be a voice for heritage, helping to protect it wherever possible and be a representative for the various heritage groups in Bathurst.
When it comes to what he can offer on council, more significant than his appreciation of heritage is his background in banking.
He would be drawing on those skills and that experience to help lead Bathurst council through its current financial crisis.
Many of Mr Fry's supporters feel those financial planning and management skills are missing, and therefore what he has to offer is valuable.
"My approach, being a banker for so long and being involved in lending, I do have this sort of thing about, 'Would I lend money for this?', so if I see a proposal, whether it's to the council or from a developer, I would say, 'Okay, now, let's look at the figures'," he said.
He said, depending on what the proposal is, he would be asking questions about the income a project would generate, how the project would be funded, and if grants are needed from different levels of government.
One of the biggest financial issues for the council is whether or not apply for a special rate variation (SRV).
While the current council abandoned those plans in September, 2023, it's possible the idea will be explored again in the next term.
Mr Fry said he needs to see the council's finances himself and ask questions of the staff to know for sure whether or not a SRV is needed to solve the cash flow problems.
"I've been looking at the balance sheets, I've had it confirmed with the council they are correct, I've looked at the budget the last few years, and I've got lots and lots of questions," he said.
"That's what it's all about: lots and lots of questions. Explain why this is happening."
He said conversations around an SRV need to continue, but as a councillor, he would need the staff to explain to him why such an increase is needed and if there are other options to improve the financial situation.
"I'm not putting any criticism towards the staff, but it might mean, if I got there, there might be some slight restructuring maybe in the way they do things," he said.
Mr Fry said one of the things he wants to do as a councillor is plan for the future, which is why he remains in favour of a heavy vehicle bypass.
It's a project he would like to investigate more, if elected.
"Let's investigate fully on what benefits we can get out of a heavy vehicle bypass," he said.
He said other councils have already achieved this, and Bathurst needs to act now so it can start getting heavy vehicles off key roads in the city.
