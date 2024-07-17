Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Mayor's move to lure private hospital investment after medical centre loss

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated July 17 2024 - 1:38pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MONTH after Bathurst council rejected a "final" car park funding proposal from the proponents of the integrated medical centre, mayor Jess Jennings is looking for another way to secure private health investment in the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.