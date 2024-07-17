Mayor's move to lure private hospital investment after medical centre loss

A MONTH after Bathurst council rejected a "final" car park funding proposal from the proponents of the integrated medical centre, mayor Jess Jennings is looking for another way to secure private health investment in the city.
He has put a mayoral minute together for the July 17, 2024 council meeting, calling on the council to immediately investigate suitable sites for private hospital investment in Bathurst.
The Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC), which will not proceed in the foreseeable future, would have become the home of the existing Bathurst Private Hospital, which is facing challenges at its existing site.
Following the effective loss of the BIMC, the director of the private hospital said it "will now be seeking new partners and sites for the future of Bathurst Private Hospital".
Cr Jennings said it is important for Bathurst residents to continue to have access to private health services, which is why he thinks the council needs to investigate the possibility of its own land being used for this purpose.
"We're looking at our land: council-owned or -controlled land. There are instances of crown land that council controls, so that covers quite a few opportunities," he said.
The main objective of his mayoral minute is to ensure there is a private hospital in Bathurst in the future, but that doesn't mean it couldn't be incorporated into an integrated medical centre, like what was proposed with the BIMC.
"It's about getting a private hospital to Bathurst in future, which certainly does not exclude the integrated medical centre proposal that was recently withdrew," Cr Jennings said.
"In the wake of the BIMC withdrawing from their proposal, I believe Bathurst does need to find a suitable site that the private sector medical system wants to invest in, and basically give us a long-term future of private health."
He remains in favour of co-locating a private hospital with the public hospital, and said this is one of the possibilities that should be explored if the investigation goes ahead.
The BIMC development group has made it clear, at least in regards to its own proposal, that co-location is not feasible and that sites near the public hospital, such as the council works depot and the netball courts, were ruled out.
"Even if co-locating was beneficial to the CBD, there is no suitable land at, or adjoining the public hospital suitable for development," the group said in July, 2024.
"Nearby land is steeper, not in private ownership or approved and is largely unsuitable for co-location as, for example, the netball courts are downhill from the hospital."
Aware of the BIMC development group's perspective on co-location, Cr Jennings said an investigation would look at sites all across Bathurst, not just ones in close proximity to the public hospital.
"Nothing's ruled out. It could be anywhere from the public hospital to Gormans Hill, where the [private] hospital currently is and, potentially, including the CBD," he said.
"But, I do think we have to recognise the strong benefits of co-location and see whether or not that potential can be realised."
Should the council resolve to conduct an investigation, a report will be prepared at its conclusion with options for consideration.
