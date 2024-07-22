Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Our History

Countdown to martial law: First settlement and occupation of Wiradyuri lands

By Stephen Gapps
July 22 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

August 14 will mark the 200-year anniversary of the declaration of martial law west of the Blue Mountains. Governor Brisbane declared martial law in 1824 in an attempt to put an end to the warfare that had erupted around Bathurst that year. In this series of articles, Dr Stephen Gapps, historian and author of Gudyarra - The First Wiradyuri War of Resistance, the Bathurst War 1822-1824, looks at the key events that led to military intervention at Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.