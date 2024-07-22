Countdown to martial law: First settlement and occupation of Wiradyuri lands

August 14 will mark the 200-year anniversary of the declaration of martial law west of the Blue Mountains. Governor Brisbane declared martial law in 1824 in an attempt to put an end to the warfare that had erupted around Bathurst that year. In this series of articles, Dr Stephen Gapps, historian and author of Gudyarra - The First Wiradyuri War of Resistance, the Bathurst War 1822-1824, looks at the key events that led to military intervention at Bathurst.