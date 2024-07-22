Countdown to martial law: First settlement and occupation of Wiradyuri lands

August 14 will mark the 200-year anniversary of the declaration of martial law west of the Blue Mountains. Governor Brisbane declared martial law in 1824 in an attempt to put an end to the warfare that had erupted around Bathurst that year. In this series of articles, Dr Stephen Gapps, historian and author of Gudyarra - The First Wiradyuri War of Resistance, the Bathurst War 1822-1824, looks at the key events that led to military intervention at Bathurst.
When the Deputy Surveyor of Lands of the Colony of NSW, George William Evans, returned to Sydney in early 1814 from a trip across the Blue Mountains, he was most enthusiastic about what he called the Bathurst Plains.
It was such important country he believed it deserved important names - Lord Bathurst was the British Secretary for War and the Colonies.
The King of England and Governor Macquarie also had plains named after them, and Queen Charlotte a sweeping valley.
Evans was much impressed with the fishing as well.
While the grasslands were promising and there were kangaroos and other "game in abundance", Evans wrote in his journal: Nothing astonished me more than the amazing large Fish that are caught.
The abundance of fish was a sure sign that this was a "Country of very great Fertility", as Governor Macquarie was to note.
For a colony that had been hemmed in by the ring of mountains around Sydney for over 20 years, this was most important news.
Surveyor Evans had entered the northeastern edge of the great Wiradyuri nation.
Wiradyuri Country extended through the Central West and far to the south-west. It is often called the "Country of three rivers" - the Bila Wambuul (Macquarie), Galari (Lachlan) and the Murrumbidgee.
Over 10,000 people had lived here for thousands of years.
They were the ones who had farmed and tended the plains and managed the fish stocks.
The early Europeans thought it was a natural landscape - they had no idea of how Wiradyuri cared for their Country, how these "fine plains" were tended by fire management practices, how rivers were cared for, how fields of yams and other plants were farmed.
The colonists only saw fine grazing lands for sheep and cattle.
The tiny township of Bathurst was but a pinprick inside the vast Wiradyuri nation.
At first, the colonists were welcomed. They brought with them new goods. They were only a handful of people - around 100-300 colonists for several years, and mostly convicts.
When Governor Macquarie toured the Bathurst Plains in 1815, he met with several Wiradyuri who were very curious to see the governor and his retinue.
Among them was a young warrior named Wiinymaldhaany (Wiindhuraydhine, or Windradyne, "Fire-maker").
Windradyne, as he is widely known today, had a prominent role to play in coming years.
After seeing Wiradyuri Country for himself, the governor was swift to order a road built across the mountains and establish a settlement there.
He attempted to keep order and limit the expansion of the overstretched colony, but pressure soon grew from settlers keen to take sheep and cattle across to the grasslands.
The governor well knew the importance of Bathurst to the "future prosperity of the Country".
Conflict broke out with Aboriginal people in the Sydney region between 1814 and 1816. For two violent years, the so-called "Wild Mountains Natives", Gandangarra people, were seen by the Sydney colonists as a major threat.
Their raids on the fringes of the Cumberland Plain were regular and at times deadly.
There were reports they would ally with Dharawal warriors, attack the settlements, and "murder all the white people before them".
Gandangarra warriors had been seen in warbands of several hundred and settlers had been forced to flee outlying farms for the safety of townships.
The governor ordered the largest military campaign then seen in the colony. He wrote that it was designed to "Strike them with Terror".
Three strong detachments of infantry roamed the Nepean River and southern region of Dharawal and Gandangarra Country, before crushing Aboriginal resistance at the Appin Massacre in April 1816.
Importantly, Macquarie had also ordered a strong detachment to guard the Bathurst Road.
Sergeant Jeremiah Murphy was ordered out with a detachment of soldiers to defend the road and escort all government movements across it.
The governor was an experienced soldier and had fought against guerilla warfare in mountainous terrain in southern India in the 1790s.
He knew how easy it was to cut off the Bathurst Road, isolate the small settlement, and then who knows what could happen.
When a government provision depot at Glenroy was attacked, Murphy was ordered there at once.
Sergeant Murphy, with a corporal and 15 privates, was instructed to establish garrisons at Blaxland, Springwood, near Blackheath and on the Cox's River.
They were to "afford protection" to the government stock and "keep open communication" between Sydney and Bathurst.
If they met any warriors, Murphy was given orders "to fire upon them and take as many prisoners" as he could.
For a brief period, today's Great Western Highway across the Blue Mountains was a military road.
When the resistance around Sydney had been quashed, the garrisons remained stationed along the road for many years after.
The governor had kept the thin line of communication with the important settlement at Bathurst open.
But he was now under increasing pressure to open the floodgates for more and more settlers and their sheep and cattle to move into Wiradyuri Country.
By the early 1820s, conflict around Bathurst was to begin in earnest.
