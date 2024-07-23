From caravan park to home of rugby league: A history of Carrington Park

You may know Carrington Park has one of the leading sports facilities in Bathurst.
Home to rugby league club Bathurst Panthers, Carrington Park has also hosted Group 10 grand finals, Central West Rugby Union deciders, NRL matches and A-League Men and Women fixtures.
In 1984, it would become the home of Bathurst rugby league, after the sport had been searching for its own venue for years.
Carrington Park had previously been a caravan park and had been used as a home ground for women's hockey.
But when rugby league took over, the caravan park moved out to Kelso and hockey moved to Morse Park, as Bathurst City Council put in a full rugby league field, with a grandstand constructed a year later.
Railway Football Club legend Warren Taylor said Carrington Park was originally a home for his club and Charlestons.
"St Pat's went their own way a year before that," he said.
"They played at the Showground, so Railway and Charlestons took over Carrington Park."
Taylor said rugby league was more than happy to leave the Sportsground behind, describing it at times as a "razor blade".
"The old Sportsground in the middle of winter with a frost on it, with the cricket pitch, was like a razor blade," he said.
"It was a terrible ground to play on, but we got by. Carrington Park was 10 times better to play on, but it wasn't the same atmosphere.
"When you had the three Bathurst clubs playing at the Sportsground on a Sunday, if you were to double-bill Railway playing St Pat's and Charlestown playing Oberon, you had to be there at 9.30am to get a car on the fence. It was absolutely packed out."
Prior to then, rugby league had been played at the nearby Bathurst Sportsground, but with a cricket pitch in the middle and being shared with other sports, the Sportsground wasn't an ideal home.
"We'd been trying to get our own ground for years," Taylor said.
"We tried out near the cemetery, at Brooke Moore Oval where they play cricket.
"We used to play our trial games out 2BOD at the old army base, because the trial games would clash with the cricket. There were a few games at Diggings Oval and Walmer Park in the 1980s, but we never considered moving their full-time."
Since opening as a sports venue in 1984, Carrington Park has hosted a number of significant games.
It hosted seven Group 10 grand finals including the 1995, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2019 deciders.
It hosted the City-Country clash in 2001, which brought in a crowd of 8872 and its first NRL game was in 2014, with a game being held in Bathurst each year since, except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An A-League Men's fixture was their in January 2012 between Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets, as well as an A-League Women's match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets in February this year.
That match drew a crowd 3,873, a record home crowd for the Wanderers' women's team.
