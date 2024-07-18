Disqualified Oberon driver found behind the wheel twice in two months

AN Oberon resident was caught behind the wheel twice in less than two months during a period when his licence was disqualified.
Christopher Kalos, 56, of Links Close, Oberon, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, June 19 charged with driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period and driving while his licence was cancelled.
He pleaded guilty to both charges.
Police documents before the court said Kalos was driving on the Mitchell Highway at Vittoria at around midday on February 21, 2024 when he was pulled over by police for a breath test.
When asked to produce his driver's licence, Kalos said he didn't have any ID on him, according to police.
Asked whether he had a driver's licence at all, he said: "To be honest with you, mate, I'm suspended."
Police said they clarified with Kalos that he had been disqualified from driving.
Kalos said he had been driving because he had a cardiologist appointment in Orange and didn't have any way to get there other than to drive, according to the police documents.
His breath test was negative.
ON April 5, 2024, Kalos was pulled over by police on O'Connell Road at O'Connell.
According to the police documents, police recognised Kalos' car and knew his licence had been disqualified.
They said that when they asked if Kalos had his licence back, he said: "I have, yes, I'm just going to sort it out now."
Police said that when they asked him what he meant, he said he had to go to Service NSW.
Kalso said he had rung Service NSW and had been told that he was all good to go and he just had to formalise it.
He said he had gone to Service NSW in Oberon and staff had suggested he attend Service NSW in Bathurst to have his licence reinstated.
According to the police documents, Kalos told police he took this to mean he was able to drive to Service NSW in Bathurst to have his licence reinstated.
Police said they explained that was not the case and that he wasn't allowed to drive until his licence had been reactivated.
APPEARING before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, Kalos was found guilty of both charges, but without proceeding to a conviction.
He was given a conditional release order for a period of 12 months, starting on June 19, 2024 and expiring on June 18, 2025.
The conditional release order requires him to not commit any further offences for that period.
If he breaks the order, he can be re-sentenced for the offence.
