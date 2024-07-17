Thirty years on: How Penguins triumphed in an all-time great Group 10 decider

THEY say that good things come to those who wait.
No-one knew that better than the 1994 Bathurst Penguins first grade side.
This season marks 30 years since the Penguins side finally made a Group 10 premier league title breakthrough after three previous grand final defeats in the 90s.
The '94 Penguins secured a win in one of the most memorable grand finals of Group 10's history, when Darren Smith ran more than 50 metres down the field to score the winning try in extra-time.
After letting a 12-0 lead midway through the second half slip the Penguins recovered for a 16-12 final scoreline.
Several of those '94 premiership-winning teammates will be in attendance for this Saturday's big Peter McDonald Premiership Bathurst derby clash between St Pat's and Panthers at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
Among them is the '94 Penguins starting hooker John Hogan.
The former number nine remembers how big the day at King George Oval was for the Penguins.
"I was thinking about it just the other day and the fact it was 30 years ago," he said.
"We won first grade and reserve grade that year. The under 18s didn't win but they made the grand final as well but it was a big day for the club. Every now and then I enjoy thinking about it."
Ever since their founding in 1990, as a merger of Bathurst Charlestons and Bathurst Leagues Club, the Penguins made themselves a regular presence in the Group 10 finals series.
They cruelly missed out in '91 when a 16-all result in the decider against Lithgow Workies forced the only grand final replay in Group 10 history.
Penguins went down 22-13 in the follow up match.
They lost the '92 grand final to the Cowra Magpies 16-6 but failed to get back to the big dance the following season.
Those trials made the eventual victory all the sweeter.
"It was a long time coming for the club because we'd been in a couple of grand final before that," Hogan said.
"We weren't that competitive in our first year but every year after that we were. We were either in the grand final or in the semis.
"It was quite a special thing for most of us because a fair few of us had been together for those whole five years and to finally get one was quite an achievement."
Penguins picked up the club's first minor premiership in 1993 but failed to convert that into the bigger prize just a few weeks later.
It left the club determined to hit back stronger the following season.
Hogan said the benefits of the time the Penguins had to gel together was evident deep into the '94 season.
They may have failed to finish at the top of the table - a prize that went to the Bears - but as the year progressed Hogan remembers the team gaining the confidence that they could get the job done.
"I think by the time we got to the semis we were feeling very confident. That was still the case even though we weren't the first team through to the grand final - Blayney were," he said.
"I can remember being over the other side of the ground at Blayney warming up feeling really good and really confident, because we had such a good coach and great bunch of blokes.
"It was an extra-time turnout and it certainly wasn't an easy one."
Penguins would earn another extra-time grand final win three years later when they took down Orange Hawks 12-9 at Wade Park.
It would be the last time the Penguins would be involved in a first grade decider before their merger with the Penrith Panthers Leagues Club formed the Bathurst Panthers in 2000.
Panthers earned four premierships (2006, '07, '18 and '19) across the remainder of the Group 10 era.
