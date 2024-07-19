The Kardashians, Leo DiCaprio, now Bathurst's on board latest sporting trend

IT'S THE latest sport that's taken the world by storm, with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians, and even Bill gates hitting up the court.
And now Bathurst is on board.
The local Tennis Centre is offering it up to the community, and so far, Pickleball has proven pretty popular.
As a combination of a few different sports, Bathurst Tennis Centre leasee Andrew Mitton said that it attracts a wider population.
"Pickleball is a modified version of a few sports. There's a little bit of tennis involved, a bit of racquetball involved, and even a little bit of squash, and badminton," he said,
"It's the size of a badminton court, the bats are actually a hard bat with a hollow middle, and the balls are actually a hard ball as well."
And the most appealing part? Less running, more rallies.
"There's not as much technique involved, so the skill level doesn't have to be as high, but you can still have a lot of rallies and have that enjoyment factor," Mr Mitton said.
"It's very suitable for people who just want to get out there and have a bit of fun socially or competitively and to try something new where they don't have to run on a full-size tennis court."
Now, Bathurst has two Pickleball courts, which were easily able to slot in between designated tennis areas.
These courts, as well as any necessary equipment, are available to be hired during both day and evening hours, for social games.
There is hope that a competition will be able to kick off in a few weeks' time.
"We have two outdoor courts and we now have lights on the course, so we are using those two days a week now, and we also have a social group coming on a Wednesday," Mr Mitton said.
"We're up to three sessions a week and it's going great."
As for those who are keen to give it a go, but not sure where to start, Mr Mitton said its as simple as a phone call to the Tennis Centre, and a quick watch of YouTube.
And, according to Mr Mitton, you need to give it a real crack to get the knack.
"I always say to new people to give it three go's and then you'll find that it's a lot easier to do," he said.
With the ever-growing popularity of the sport, Mr Mitton said that he would suspect these three go's could turn into four, or even more.
He expects the sport to continue on an upwards trajectory for years to come.
"I think it will grow. I don't think it will be one of those things where it hits a spike and teeters off and falls away," he said.
